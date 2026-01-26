Updated 26 January 2026 at 21:41 IST
'People Are Entitled To Their Views': Scotland Cricket Reacts To Facing Criticism In ICC T20 World Cup
ICC announced Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement after the latter declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Scotland wouldn't have imagined they would be getting an invitation from the ICC to take part in the T20 World Cup. On the virtue of being the next higher-ranked team to miss out on a place in the showpiece event, they replaced Bangladesh after the latter refused to take part in the showpiece event in India.
Scotland Cricket Breaks Silence After Replacing Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
Scotland lost to Italy and Jersey in the T20 World Cup qualifiers, and their hopes to appear in back-to-back T20 World Cups were dashed. But Bangladesh's loss became Scotland's gain. Placed 14th in the ICC T20I ranking, Scotland have been pitted in Group C alongside Italy, England, West Indies and Nepal.
Cricket Scotland's chief executive, Trudy Lindblade, opened up on the aspects of facing potential criticism in the T20 World Cup.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, "I wouldn't use those words… People will have their views and they are entitled to their views. All we know is that we have been invited to participate in the World Cup. We are a team that is ranked 14th in the world. We are also a strong team that plays consistently throughout the year.
“That World Cup [qualifier] for us was not how we normally play, and therefore we are just pleased to be at this World Cup… We are happy to step in, although it is unique and challenging circumstances and we absolutely recognise that.”
Bangladesh Refused To Travel To India
Bangladesh declined to travel to India, citing security concerns after the BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad. ICC had to step in after the BCB lodged an appeal to shift their fixtures to Sri Lanka. However, the governing body rejected the request and set a deadline for Bangladesh to accept the existing schedule or risk ouster from the tournament.
With Bangladesh holding firm on their position, the ICC swiftly went on to confirm Scotland as their replacement. As the next highest-ranked team in the ICC T20I standings, Scotland was invited to take Bangladesh’s place.
