Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Big Bash League Final in India?

After 43 exciting matches across Australia, the stage is set for the 44th and final match of the Big Bash League 2026 season. Perth Scorchers will be in action against the Sydney Sixers in a much-anticipated summit clash. Both sides have been incredibly successful over the years, with both teams winning the title a total of nine times.

It is the sixth encounter between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League final, marking their dominance in the competition over the years in Australian domestic cricket.

Perth Scorchers will be in action at it's homebase, with the Scorchers faithful expected to show up in huge numbers. The side tops the league standings and has convincingly defeated the Sydney Sixers in the Play-Off encounter. Scorchers are entering the summit clash as the firm favourites in the competition.

Following the defeat in the Play-off, the Sydney Sixers displayed grit and perseverance in the knockout clash against the Hobart Hurricanes. With star cricketers like Steve Smith, Finn Allen and Mitchell Starc being in solid form, the Sixers will look to turn the tables and intend to claim the silverware in away territory.

Perth Scorchers, the five-time BBL champions, are aiming to extend their dominant streak with another title win to their name. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, will aim for the fourth title win and some redemption as well.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final Take Place?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2025, at 01:45 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the game begins.

Where Will The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final Take Place?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

How To Watch The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL Final live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.