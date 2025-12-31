'Planning And Visualisation': Dhruv Jurel Reveals His Preparation For Tests During Off-Season

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has been in good form in limited-overs cricket. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer hit his maiden List A century recently in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jurel hit 160* off 101 balls against Baroda in Rajkot. Despite his heroics in limited overs cricket, Jurel claims he prioritises Test cricket as he reckons he has been fortunate enough to play red-ball cricket.

'Test cricket has it's own value'

He also claimed that red-ball cricket is close to his heart and he is already thinking of the Test series against Sri Lanka that will take place in 7-8 months time.

'I'm always excited to play red-ball cricket and am very fortunate to have played Tests for India. Test cricket has it's own value. When you go abroad and people call you a Test cricketer, it feels good. Red-ball is close to my heart and brings a different kind of respect. I’m already thinking about our series in Sri Lanka in 7-8 months, how I can prepare, the sessions we get with spinners, how I can tackle spin better. These little things — the planning and visualisation — keep going on," he said during an interview on TOI.