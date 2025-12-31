Lockie Ferguson Available For Punjab Kings in IPL 2026? Ex-KKR Star Makes Huge Revelation

IPL 2026: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 Cr in 2025. Now, with the 2026 season round the corner, there are speculations over his availability and fitness. Is he fit and is he going to be available is the question in the minds of PBKS fans. And while the speculations are on, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra has claimed that he is not hearing good stories about the pacer - which means PBKS could suffer a massive setback.

‘Not hearing good stories about Lockie Ferguson’

"They bought only four players because they had retained 21. When you have so many retained players, you don't need to buy much. Glenn Maxwell has left the IPL, so they had to take someone else. They have taken Cooper Connolly for ₹3 crore, which I think was a phenomenal buy, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"They are more dependent on overseas fast bowling, beyond Arshdeep Singh. They have taken Ben Dwarshuis. Marco Jansen, who is in phenomenal form, is already available. I am not hearing good stories about Lockie Ferguson. I don't know whether he will be available and fit, or else I really rate Lockie highly," he added.

Can PBKS Win IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings have got a solid core and they would rely on it in 2026. They have got a good balance and that should hold them in good stead in the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer has led the side well and would be expected to do the same in 2026 as well. IPL 2026 is reportedly going to start in March and end in May.