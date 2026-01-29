Players and Support Staff Observe Moment of Silence to Honour Ajit Pawar During Delhi-Mumbai Ranji Clash

The Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match witnessed a thoughtful moment when players and coaching staff of both sides observed a moment of silence before the start of their match.

Both sides paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, the deputy CM of Maharashtra, who lost his life in a tragic plane accident.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The MAHA Deputy CM was en route to Baramati to address public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections.

Deputy CM Pawar was travelling in a Bombardier Learjet 45, which was chartered from Mumbai. The aircraft crashed during an emergency landing attempt in Baramati.

Advertisement

Moment of Silence Held by Players and Staff at Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Game for Ajit Pawar

Ahead of the Ranji Trophy Elite match between Mumbai and Delhi at the BKC Ground, players and staff of both sides lined up on the field to observe a moment of silence.

Match officials and spectators at the venue also joined in to pay tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The gesture was a nod to Pawar's contributions towards the state, where he is fondly known as 'Dada'.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Cricket Association shared the moment on Instagram and wrote a humble caption, honouring Ajit Pawar's impact in the state.

"A moment of silence before the game to honor the passing of Shri Ajit ‘Dada’ Pawar. May his soul rest in peace," the Mumbai Cricket Association wrote on social media.

Also Read: Maharashtra Bids Tearful Farewell to Ajit Pawar as Last Rites Conclude with Full State Honours in Baramati

Ajit Pawar Tragically Passes Away In Chartered Aircraft Crash

Ajit Pawar lost his life in a tragic aircraft crash while travelling to Maharashtra's Baramati. There were five passengers aboard, including Deputy CM Pawar. The chartered aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing for the second time amid low visibility.

The late Ajit Pawar served as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra as well as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).