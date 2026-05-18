Playoff Contender KKR Face BCCI Investigation For Fielding An Injured Varun Chakravarthy vs Gujarat Titans: Report

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. Ajinkya Rahane's team is currently in the playoff mix but needs to win their remaining two games at any cost to have any chance of securing a place in the top four. But KKR's win has fuelled the country vs franchise battle once again.

Varun Chakravarthy Featured Against Gujarat Titans

The spotlight is on Varun Chakravarthy, who bowled his full quota in KKR's crucial victory over GT on Saturday. Varun missed the all- important RCB clash after he sustained an injury during the Delhi Capitals clash, and he had to leave the field. Later scans revealed the 34-year-old sustained a hairline fracture, and he went on to miss the next IPL game.

BCCI Might Look Into KKR's Varun Chakravarthy Management

But Varun was utilised to his full potential despite carrying an injury, and it has now attracted the attention of the BCCI. Varun is a centrally contracted player and remains a pivotal part of the Indian T20I setup. As per a PTI report, BCCI has taken note of the scenario that unfolded on Saturday, and they might launch a probe into the matter.

The report stated that KKR physio remains in touch with the Team India physio, and there has been clear communication from BCCI on how to manage Varun's injury. The BCCI physio might be quizzed by the management on Varun's fitness, the report further added.

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Varun picked up 17 wickets last term, but in this campaign, he has only managed 10 wickets in 9 matches. KKR will next face off against the Mumbai Indians on May 20, followed by a game against the Delhi Capitals on May 24.