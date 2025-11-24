PM Modi Commends Indian Blind Women's Team For Historic T20 World Cup Triumph Versus Nepal: 'This Feat Will Inspire Generations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his euphoria over the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for their historic triumph in the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He hailed the triumph as a landmark achievement and a trademark example of teamwork and determination.

India Women made history after winning the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup title with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Nepal at the P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium.

PM Narendra Modi took to social media to applaud the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for their historic title triumph and also commended the fact that they stayed unbeaten throughout the competition.

The Indian prime minister further acknowledged that every player is a champion and wished them luck for all their future endeavours. He also expressed that such a feat would inspire future generations.

"Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series.

"This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come," PM Modi tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

It was a historic moment for the Indian Women's Team in Colombo as they won the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. The Women in Blue defeated Nepal by seven wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided final.

The Indian women started brilliantly with the ball after opting to field first. They managed to restrict Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs.

When Team India came out to bat, the batters chased down 100 runs in the first ten overs. Opener Phula Saren delivered a splendid 27-ball 44, which included four boundaries. Karuna K also put up a brilliant 27-ball 42 as India chased down the target in the 13th over.