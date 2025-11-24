'Please Resign If You Love Your Country': Gautam Gambhir Called Out As India Stare At Another Home Series Loss In Guwahati

Unreal! This is exactly how one can sum up the downfall of the Indian Test team. Once invincible at home, India have lost the prowess that they once had on spinning tracks. Under Gautam Gambhir's management, India have played eight Test matches at home, and they have managed to win only four. Surprisingly, all these four wins came against Bangladesh (2) and West Indies (2), something that Gambhir can't wear as a badge of honour.

World Test Champions (WTC) South Africa decimated India on a horrid Kolkata pitch. A lot was spoken about the Eden Gardens turf, but very little has been spoken about how the Indian batters failed to apply themselves.

Netizens Fume As India Stare At Another Home Series Defeat

Gautam Gambhir had walked into the Indian team as the Head Coach with a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders. Gambhir, as a mentor, had led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their IPL victory, and he was considered as a worthy successor to Rahul Dravid, but things went downhill real quick. New Zealand clean swept India 3-0 at home, and it was later followed by an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss after a decade.

The Indian Test team has defied the very concept of specialists, and the team is stacked with all-rounders who are unclear of their role in the Test team. A never-ending musical chair is being played for the number three spot, a batting position that was once held by Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara. India had one last chance of saving the Test series by winning the Guwahati Test, but the chances of them winning the second Test are almost over.

Fans of the Indian cricket team are fuming, and they have continued to call Gambhir out for his bizarre decision-making and failed strategies that have led to the country's downfall in the longest format of the game.

World Test Championship Final: A Distant Dream