PM Modi Meets Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Following T20 World Cup Glory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the victorious women's blind cricket team, which won the Blind Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced rewards for the members of India's blind women's cricket team. The CM said each player from Karnataka will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a government job, while players from other states will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each. A total of 13 non-Karnataka players in the squad will benefit from the announcement.

Talking about the final match, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs after opting to field first.

Indian batters didn't break a sweat while chasing a 115-run target. They scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there was no more threat.

Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries, whereas Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42 as India reached the target in the 13th over. Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings.

It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title.

India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293.