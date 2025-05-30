'Admired All Over The Nation': PM Narendra Modi Meets Teenage IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Praises 14-Year Old Batter On Social Media

Vaibhav Suryavanshi created massive speculation around him when he was picked up Rajasthan Royals in the auction of the Indian Premier League ahead of the 2025 season. The 14-year old batter lived up to the hype that was created around him as he amazed fans and experts alike with his aggressive batting for Rajasthan Royals. During the season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also broke several records as he became the youngest batter in the IPL to score a century. He also became the Indian with the fastest century in the T20 tournament.

PM Modi Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently at the Patna Airport met 14-year old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. The batter can be seen touching the feet of the Prime Minister in the video. In the video, the PM also exhanged some words with the family of the young batter.

Following the meeting between Narendra Modi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Prime Minister took to social media platform X as he praised the batter and wished him the all the best for his future.

“At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Breakout IPL 2025 Season

Vaibhav Suryavanshi amazed fans in what was his first season in the Indian Premier League. The 14-year old batter made his debut in the middle of the season and played a total of 7 matches for the franchise. Across the seven matches, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 252 runs.

In the 252 runs he scored, his highest score was 101 and he played with an average of 36.00. Vaibhav Suryavanshi also had a phenomenal strike rate of 206.55.