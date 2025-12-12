WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool, Gets Angry During Arshdeep Singh's 13-Ball Over During 2nd T20I

Ind vs SA: Coach Gautam Gambhir was furious at Arshdeep Singh on Thursday during the second T20I at Mullanpur versus South Africa. Gambhir lost his temper as Arshdeep kept on bowling extras. It was the 11th over in which Arshdeep conceded seven wides. Arshdeep had boundary riders on the off-side and his plan was to bowl wide yorkers to the batter, but he was not accurate while executing his plan. This disturbed Gambhir, who was visibly angry when the cameras panned towards the Indian dugout. Here is the clip that has now gone viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

It was a day to forget for Arshdeep, India's most successful T20I bowler, as he conceded 54 runs in four overs without getting a single wicket. Not just Arshdeep, even Jasprit Bumrah proved to be expensive on the night as he gave away 45 runs in his four overs without picking up any wicket.

India Squander Lead

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the T20I in Vizag in an emphatic fashion to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but now, they have squandered their lead after losing at Mullanpur. South Africa beat India by 51 runs. For SA, Quinton de Kock with the bat was the star of the show. The veteran opener smashed a breathtaking 90 off 46 balls to help Proteas post a mammoth 213 for four. With the ball, Ottneil Baartman, playing his first match of the T20I series picked up four Indian wickets to rattle the hosts.

Advertisement

The Proteas win at Mullanpur now sets up the five-match series beautifully. The 1-1 scoreline now makes it a three-match series. The next game takes place on December 14 in Dharamsala.