Sanju Samson REVEALS Why he Left Rajasthan Royals And Joined Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026: 'Don't Let Emotions...'

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson would be the one to watch out for during the upcoming IPL season. He would be playing for the CSK and would have the crowd behind him like never-before. Samson is coming off a dream World Cup where he emerged as India's biggest star in the triumphant run. No doubt, expectations would be high from him and it would be interesting to see how he copes with it.

'Don't let emotions rule me'

For the unversed, Samson leaving Rajasthan created a lot of headlines in the media as speculations were rife over where will he head. Months after being lapped up by Chennai Super Kings, Samson has revealed why he opted for the yellow army over every other team.

“This is the first time I will play against the Rajasthan Royals, but I don't let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,” Samson told the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

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"I am really excited to be part of CSK. I had spoken to Dhoni over the phone and had shared the dressing room with him when I was in the Indian team. I always had positive vibes after interaction with Dhoni bhai. This will be different as I will be spending close to two months with Dhoni in CSK, and I am eagerly looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to observe him from close quarters and learn from him,’’ he added.

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