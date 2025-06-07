Post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Era; Team India Star Flaunts New Training Kit Ahead of England Series | VIRAL PIC

India vs England: Now that Team India get ready for a start of a new World Test Championship cycle in the UK in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, there is a new training kit in place for the team. After reaching London, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social space to share the image of the team's new training kit. The new kit posted by Jadeja is dark blue in colour with white Adidas stripes. And then you can also see the BCCI logo on the right side of his chest. The kit looks smart and will certainly be loved by fans.