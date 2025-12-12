Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Century During ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAEU19

ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2025: Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering century off merely 56 balls against UAEU19 on Friday in India's first game of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025. Suryavanshi started to play his shots right from the outset. What was striking about his knock was that whenever he wanted to hit a six, he did it with utmost ease. His century featured nine sixes and five boundaries. Suryavanshi is surely ticking the right boxes and is without a doubt the future of Indian cricket. The UAEU19 bowlers got a couple of opportunities to send Suryavanshi packing, but they squandered it. He has now become the youngest Indian to hit a century in List A, First Class and T20.

Records Galore

The 56-ball ton is the third fastest Youth ODI hundred in the Asia Cup U19. He already has the fastest ton in 52 balls from earlier this year against England. He is unstoppable in all white-ball formats and the way he celebrates, it shows he has a lot of hunger in him. His celebration shows he wants to carry on and is just not happy with a century. He has scored at an unreal clip. He is surely turning out to be a man among the boys. He has immense talent and the UAE attack is facing the brunt of it.

Can he Get a Double?