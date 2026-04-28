Prabhsimran Singh Surpasses Chris Gayle to Achieve Unique Punjab Kings Milestone In IPL

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh overtook West Indies legend Chris Gayle, registering the third-highest fifty-plus scores for the franchise in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Prabhsimran, who is having a fantastic season with the bat, scored his fourth half-century in the last five games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, scoring a relatively cautious 59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six at a strike rate of 134.09.

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Prabhsimran is the top-scorer for PBKS this season with 347 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 179.27, including four fifties.

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In 59 matches and 58 innings for PBKS, he has made 1,651 runs at an average of 28.96 and a strike rate of almost 157, including a century and 11 fifties. He overtook Gayle, who scored a total of 11 fifty-plus scores for PBKS, with 1,339 runs in 41 innings at a strike rate of 143.20.

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Most fifty-plus scores for PBKS are by KL Rahul, scoring 2,548 runs in 55 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.62 and a strike rate of 139.76, with two centuries and 23 fifties (25 fifty-plus scores), followed by Shaun Marsh (2,477 runs in 71 matches and 69 innings at an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 132.74, including a century and 20 fifties, 21 fifty-plus scores).

Coming to the match, RR won the toss and elected to field first. Priyansh Arya (29 in 11 balls, with five fours and a six) got PBKS off to flyer, while Prabhsimran stitched a 59-run stand with Cooper Connolly (30 in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes). Despite a squeeze by Ravindra Jadeja (0/32 in four overs), Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) made sure that PBKS finished at 222/5 in 20 overs.