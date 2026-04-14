Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain's Success Baffles RR Captain Riyan Parag After Loss vs SRH: 'Not Seen'

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: For year, IPL has been unearthing domestic talent like never-before and that has had a massive impact in uplifting Indian cricket. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain are the latest addition to the IPL produce. Not many knew about the 24-year-old from Vidarbha.

In fact, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was stunned with the success of the two bowlers. Following their first loss of the season, Parag admitted that he had not a lot of them in domestic cricket. For the unversed, both the bowlers picked up four wickets apiece to power Hyderabad to a 57-run win.

‘Not seen them a lot domestically’

“I think I’ve not seen them a lot domestically,” Parag said in the post-match chat.

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He added: “But I think I played Sakib once when I played Bihar vs Assam. They bowled beautifully. I felt the pressure they created with the home crowd supporting and chanting their names. The way they bowled in the first four or five overs was really impressive.”

Crediting the way SRH bowled, Parag admitted making a few ‘miscalculations’. He also claimed that the pitch was good and reckoned they could have batted better.

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“Not a lot of time to feel emotions. Credit to the way they bowled. A few miscalculations from us. The pitch was pretty good. Felt bowling second might have been better. It was sticky with the new ball, and after the shine went, it slowed down. But again, that is hindsight — we could have batted better.”

RR Streak Broken