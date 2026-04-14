Irfan Pathan's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Comment TROLLED Following RR Star's Duck vs SRH in IPL 2026: 'So my Theory...'
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan faced backlash for his 'theory' comment on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
- Cricket
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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan faced backlash for his 'theory' comment on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The former allrounder had earlier said that he feels Sooryavanshi targets those bowlers who have a huge reputation. Once he perished for a golden duck off a lesser-known Praful Hinge, Pathan once again took to X and wrote: ‘So my theory for Vaibhav Suyanvanshi isn’t wrong ;)’.
This did not go down well with the fans of Sooryavanshi, who trolled Pathan brutally. While some reckoned Pathan was being jealous of the young cricketer, there were counter arguments as well where fans argued that he is keen to hit quick runs, no matter the bowler. Here are some of the reactions to Pathan's tweet on Sooryavanshi.
‘You Are Jealous’ - Fans to Pathan
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India Debut Soon?
There is no doubt that the writing is on the wall and it is just a matter of time before Sooryavanshi makes his India debut. In fact, a report in the Indian Express claims that the BCCI has already shortlisted him for the series against Ireland just after the IPL.