Prasidh Krishna Emphasises The Lower Order's Commitment Towards Batting After Shubman Gill's Critique In Headingley

India's Prasidh Krishna is bowled out by England's Josh Tongue on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Test: After failing to contribute in the Headingley Test, Team India pacer and lower-order man Prasidh Krishna has emphasized that the lower batting order has been putting in the hard yards on the nets with the bat. Prasidh expressed their intention to trust the skill and stand on the crease for a longer duration to help the team's cause. The pacer added that they were working on it and that the numbers would show up.

Prasidh Krishna Reveals India Lower-Order is Working On Their Batting Skills

Team India suffered a dramatic collapse in both innings of the Headingley Test after their tailender batters failed to contribute with runs on the scoreboard. Despite having five centurions, the Shubman Gill-led side was clinically defeated by England on day five. The lower order perished early after Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah fell for ducks.

But Prasidh Krishna has assured that the tailenders have been working on their batting ahead of the second test match at Edgbaston.

"As the lower-order batsmen, we definitely are working on... If you look at our net sessions, we are putting in the work.

"I think it is about putting your mind in there as well, making sure you trust yourself, trust the skill that you have and be there at the crease for a little longer. And then the numbers and the runs are going to show, and we are working towards it," Prasidh Krishna said during the press conference, as quoted by PTI.

At the post-match interaction during the presentation ceremony, Shubman Gill expressed that the lower order couldn't withstand the pressure, leading to a dramatic collapse and eventually losing the series opener test match in Headingley. The skipper had said that the missed catches and the lower order failing to contribute cost them the win.

Team India Would Aim To Make History In Birmingham

As all eyes would be on Edgbaston, it would be an uphill task for Team India when they face off against England in the second match at Birmingham. Historically, the Indian Cricket Team has never won at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

The Indian side made their initial appearance in 1967 and have competed in eight test matches so far. However, they have lost seven of them, while one match ended in a draw in 1986. Shubman Gill will aim to make history by doing something which legendary captains Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni have never done before: Breach the Edgbaston fortress.