Prasidh Krishna Replaces Mohammed Siraj In T20I Squads For Ireland And England

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has withdrawn from India's squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.\



In place of the right-arm seamer, the Men's Selection Committee has named Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series.



"Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised to take a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season," the BCCI statement read.





"The Men's Selection Committee has named Prasidh Krishna as Siraj's replacement for both T20I series," the statement added.

Advertisement

Team India, the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions, are set to begin a packed white-ball tour featuring Ireland and England, with two T20Is scheduled in Ireland before a full series in England.



India will play the first T20I against Ireland on June 26, followed by the second match on June 28.

Advertisement



After that, the team will travel to England for a five-match T20I series, scheduled from July 1 to July 11, before concluding the tour with a three-match ODI series against England from July 14 to July 19.



Following the conclusion of the Ireland and England tours, the Men in Blue will feature in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, which will be played in the T20 format, running from September 24 to October 3. A total of 10 teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will battle for the gold medal.



The tournament will begin with the preliminary qualifying stage from September 24 to 26, before progressing to the quarter-finals on September 28 and 29. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal final will be held on October 3.