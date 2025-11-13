Updated 13 November 2025 at 12:23 IST
Predicting Shocking Releases Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Featuring KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
IPL 2026 Retention: Come the Retention day and a lot of shocking releases are expected ahead of the auction process.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
IPL 2026 Retention: We are a couple of days away from the final Retention Day, which is November 15. All 10 teams are now doing the final-minute calculations before they come out with the final list. While a lot of players are expected to be released as franchises would look to increase their purse ahead of the mini-auction, a number of stars would also be retained. It is going to be extremely interesting to see who is retained and who gets released.
In this article, we will predict shocking releases that could happen on November 15.
Predicting Shocking Releases
KL Rahul: There has been a lot of talk around Rahul as the notion is that a number of franchises are in talks with Punjab Kings. It is not clear over will PBKS would release him or not, but there are chances of that happening. Rahul is an asset to have in any format. Not only can he bat anywhere in the order, but can also lead the side and can double up as a keeper as well.
Advertisement
Rishabh Pant: There have been whispers that Lucknow are looking at Nicholas Pooran to lead the side, does that mean Pant - the costliest-ever IPL player - would be released? There is no confirmation on Pant's release as yet, but yes, there are chances of that happening. He is an attacking batter and doubles up like Rahul as the keeper and the captain of the side. He would also be an asset to have.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 12:23 IST