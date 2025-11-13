Predicting Shocking Releases Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Featuring KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

IPL 2026 Retention: We are a couple of days away from the final Retention Day, which is November 15. All 10 teams are now doing the final-minute calculations before they come out with the final list. While a lot of players are expected to be released as franchises would look to increase their purse ahead of the mini-auction, a number of stars would also be retained. It is going to be extremely interesting to see who is retained and who gets released.

In this article, we will predict shocking releases that could happen on November 15.

Predicting Shocking Releases

KL Rahul: There has been a lot of talk around Rahul as the notion is that a number of franchises are in talks with Punjab Kings. It is not clear over will PBKS would release him or not, but there are chances of that happening. Rahul is an asset to have in any format. Not only can he bat anywhere in the order, but can also lead the side and can double up as a keeper as well.

