Preity Zinta Over The Moon Celebration Goes Viral After Shreyas Iyer Leads PBKS to IPL 2025 Qualifier | WATCH VIDEO

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings finally made it to the IPL playoffs after a long 11-year gap on Monday and hence the celebrations were ecstatic. PBKS owner Preity Zinta was over the moon after her side got the better of Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh stadium. Preity, who was in the stands, was jumping in joy. It seemed there was no tomorrow as the happiness of the Punjab players had no bounds. Against MI, Josh Inglis with 73 off 42 balls was the star of the show. PBKS gunned down the target of 184 with nine balls to spare making the win a comprehensive one.

Punjab top the table with nine wins from 14 games. They have truly had a season to remember. For the unversed, Punjab are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the IPL silverware. Here is Preity's celebration clip that is now going viral:

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Iyer has had a season to remember. After leading Kolkata to the title, Iyer's midas touch has not left him this season as well. He would certainly have his eyes on the crown.

‘Everyone stepped up at the right time’

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.