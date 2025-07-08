'Promised Marriage After IPL': Ex-Girlfriend Makes Shocking Allegations Against RCB Pacer Yash Dayal, Alleges He Used Stardom to Exploit Women

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal has been booked for alleged sexual harassment. The pacer has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation were made against him by a woman who is based out of Ghaziabad. A preliminary investigation followed after a FIR was lodged at the Indirapuram police station.

Yash Dayal's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Shocking Claims

According to the complaint, woman was in a five-year relationship with Dayal, and he exploited her using a false promise of marriage. 'I was in a relationship with Yash Dayal since 2020. Yash Dayal introduced me to his family in September 2022. He initially promised me that after IPL, he would get married, and then he started saying that once he gets recognition, we would get married. Yash Dayal's family accepted me as their daughter-in-law. He stopped talking to me since April 2025. I got a call from his friend saying that after IPL, we would sort it out. He was dating several women at the same time for the last 2-3 years,' says the victim. 'He used his stardom to lure women,' said, Yash Dayal's ex-girlfriend, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

The Story Of Yash Dayal's Rise To Fame