Trouble Mounts For Yash Dayal, FIR Lodged Against RCB Star Over Alleged Exploitation

An FIR has been lodged at Indirapuram against RCB fast bowler Yash Dayal after a woman has accused the 27-year-old pacer of mental and physical assault. The player has been booked under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a preliminary inquiry of a grievance submitted through the IGRS, the Chief Minister's grievance portal.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 69 addresses sexual activities carried out in response to fraudulent promises, such as promises of marriage or work. If found guilty the person can face up to 10 years of jail sentence. The woman alleged that the former Gujarat Titans pacer had been in a five year relationship with her and she had all the evidences.

As per India Today, she stated in the earlier complaint, "For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally."

The woman also alleged that the pacer took money from her, and when he was questioned about his intentions, the fast bowler allegedly became violent.