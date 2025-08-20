Proteas Star Races Past Maheesh Theekshana And Kuldeep Yadav To Take Pole Position In ICC Rankings, India Continue To Dominate White Ball Cricket

ICC Rankings: Fresh out of his exploits against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the first ODI, Keshav Maharaj has reclaimed his position as the world number one in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings that were released earlier today. Maharaj bowled 10 overs in the first South Africa vs Australia ODI and clinched 5 wickets, which broke Australia's back. Maharaj dismissed the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Aaron Hardie.

Maharaj Leaves Kuldeep Yadav And Maheesh Theekshana Behind

Latest ICC Rankings | Image: icc.com

Courtesy of his match-winning performance in the first One Day International (ODI), Keshav Maharaj accumulated a total of 687 rating points. India are yet to play an ODI after the completion of the Champions Trophy and hence Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to the third spot and is behind Maheesh Theekshana and the world number one Keshav Maharaj. Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian bowler who is in the top 10 of the men's ODI bowling rankings.

In the first South Africa vs Australia ODI game, the Proteas had set Australia a target of 297 runs. The Australians, in reply, succumbed to pressure and nobody apart from Mitchell Marsh could hold the fort. The skipper did play a knock of 88 runs, but it wasn't enough for the Aussies to chase the target down. South Africa currently lead the three-match ODI series by a margin of 1-0.

Team India Continue To Dominate White Ball Cricket