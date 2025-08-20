International Cricket Council Victim Of Technical Glitch? Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Names Surprisingly Go Missing In ICC's ODI Rankings List

Indian cricket superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's names are surprisingly off the ICC ODI batting rankings.

After the rankings were updated on August 19, the names of the superstar ODI cricketers were no longer on the list. Only Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer feature in the top ten standings, with Gill being at the top and Iyer in sixth.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their retirements from T20Is and Test cricket, but they are still active in the One-Day International format.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Names Missing Out From ICC ODI Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings underwent an update on August 19, with star cricketers receiving a rise in their points and taking a few steps up in the rankings.

However, the system may have encountered a glitch, as the names of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have disappeared from the list. Rohit had recently become the number two batter in the ODI rankings, but Babar Azam is currently in his position.

Virat Kohli, who held the fourth spot in the ODI batter rankings, was also nowhere to be found on the list.

Keep in mind that Rohit and Kohli are still active in the ODI format, but their sudden disappearance from the ODI rankings may have stirred some panic.

The sudden disappearance from the ICC ODI rankings may have triggered retirement rumours.

Given that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their Test retirements out of the blue, fans would not be ready for another big jolt.

When Will Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return To Action For Team India?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last featured for Team India in ODI cricket in February 2025 at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Team India defeated New Zealand to win the prized title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and strengthened their hold in the 50-over format.

Team India's next ODI assignment would take place in an away three-match series against Australia. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be part of the action.