'PROUD' Abhishek Sharma Shares Heartfelt Moment With Mentor Yuvraj Singh After Asia Cup 2025 Success; Pic Goes Viral

Asia Cup 2025: It was a tournament to remember for Abhishek Sharma, who has now become the toast of the nation following his heroics in the UAE. He was the star for India at the top of the order and got the side off to brilliant starts. One of the major reasons behind his stark rise in world cricket is Yuvraj Singh. It is the former India legend who has groomed Abhishek and coached him to become a feared batter across the world.

It is understood that Yuvraj, who was there in Dubai for the final, returned in the same flight with Abhishek to India. Abhishek's breathtaking batting also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

It is no secret that Yuvraj has coached Abhishek since COVID times. There are a number of videos on social space where the mutual respect the two share is evident. As per Yuvraj's father Yograj, the former considers Abhishek to be his son and treats him like that. From coaching to grooming, Abhishek owes a lot to the former sixer king of India. Surely fans see shades of Yuvraj in Abhishek, who has a long and promising career ahead of him.

Abhishek Sizzles at Asia Cup 2025

The India opener was unstoppable as he amassed 314 runs in seven innings at a staggering strike rate of 200, and was hence named Player of the Tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.