Big Setback For Team India, Ex-Skipper Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Australia ODI Series Due To Injury: Report

After the completion of the Asia Cup, India will host West Indies for a two-match Test series and later fly off to Australia for a full-fledged white-ball series that includes three ODIs and five T20Is. The Australia series comes at a very important time for the Indian cricket team considering the fact that the World T20 will be played in 2026 and the ODI World Cup will be played in 2027. All eyes will be on the ODIs as it will play a pivotal role in deciding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future.

Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Australia Series

Starting from the England series to the Asia Cup this year, India have been undefeated across formats. The 'Men in Blue' have dominated most of the year and they will look to maintain this streak even in the Australia series. India might face a huge setback before flying to Australia for the white-ball series.

It is being reported that former India T20I skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya might be ruled out of the Australia ODIs. Hardik Pandya picked up an injury in his left quadriceps during India's Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. A report in Dainik Jagran states that the injury might rule Hardik out of the ODI series completely, but he might play a few T20Is later in the tour, depending upon his fitness and how his body feels.

India's tour of Australia starts on October 19, 2025, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad soon. It is also being reported that Hardik's fitness will be assessed during the tour.

Big Test For Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were last seen in Indian colours during the Champions Trophy that was played earlier this year. The star duo had announced their retirement from Test cricket during IPL 2025 after retiring from T20Is back in 2024.