PSL 2026 in Jeopardy After Uncertainty Over Bangladesh Cricketers Availability Due to Security Concerns in Pakistan

PSL 2026: Uncertainty has peaked over the start of the new PSL season due to security concerns in Pakistan. The latest is that Bangladesh cricketers may not travel to Pakistan. Earlier, it was understood that the board has cleared the players for the league, but now the board too claims that it is seeking the government's clearance.

‘Our cricketers are not going’

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Aminul Islam, Bangladesh’s state minister for youth and sports, claimed that the government would prioritise player safety and act only after receiving formal inputs from the BCB.

"Definitely our cricketers are not going if there is a security concern (in PSL)," Aminu said. "First BCB has to inform us about it (security concern) and afterwards we will take an official decision based upon our observation (following scrutiny from national agencies)," he said.

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"If the BCB ensures us that there is no problem if our cricketers go there, in that case we don't have any problem. They (BCB) have to ensure what the players want because we don't want to discourage sports and we want everyone to play from their respective places," he added. "The BCB should consult us about security purposes and everything, and if they can ensure that (everything is fine), in that case we can proceed," he added.

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