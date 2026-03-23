PSL 2026 Stands For 'Petrol Shortage League'; Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan's T20 League Hilariously

PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League is in jeopardy following security reasons and now Iceland Cricket is roasting them hilariously over it. While the Pakistan Cricket Board claims that all arrangements are in place and the tournament will go ahead as planned, doubts do remain.

Amid all the speculations doing the rounds on social space, Iceland Cricket are at it again. It is no secret that the Iceland Cricket X handle is witty and have come up with viral posts in the past. Now, they have landed another gem. This time they have trolled the PSL, calling it the ‘Petrol Shortage League’.

‘Petrol Shortage League’

"The PSL is coming up and that is very exciting for many millions of cricket fans. We have always wondered what PSL stands for and it turns out it means Petrol Shortage League," the tweet read.

Advertisement

PSL 2026 to be played behind closed doors

In what comes as a major setback for the Pakistan Super League, it is going to be played behind closed doors due to security concerns. Which was initially set to be a six-city tournament has now been reduced to two cities. Only Lahore and Karachi would host PSL matches.

"Consultations regarding the Pakistan Super League had been ongoing for the past few days, including with the Prime Minister and the security agencies. The government has been advising people to limit movement due to the ongoing global fuel and economic situation," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said at a press conference.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PSL To be Held Behind Closed Door Due To Spike In Oil Prices