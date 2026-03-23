PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Cries Foul After Another Player Ditches PSL in Pakistan For IPL: 'We Could Not Afford...'

PSL vs IPL: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is fuming after Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka has snubbed PSL for IPL. Naqvi has vowed to take action against Shanaka. The Sri Lankan cricketer became the second player to ditch PSL for the more lucrative IPL. Shanaka was set to feature for the Lahore Qalandars squad, but will now join the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran. Claiming that clashing with IPL is not the issue, Naqvi admitted that the problem is that they cannot postpone PSL as there is no other available window.

‘Will take action’

"We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year, too [Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year], and the same thing will happen this time. Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we're getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year," Naqvi said as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Shanaka at Royals

The former Sri Lankan captain has featured in the 2023 season of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, where he played three matches. In three innings, he scored 26 runs.

He has also featured in 131 T20Is, having scored 1,912 runs. He has also taken 46 wickets in those matches. He has decent form behind him. He struck a 20-ball fifty against Oman and followed it up with an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls against Pakistan.