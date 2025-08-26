Pulwama Witnesses Landmark Moment As Kashmir Hosts Its First Cricket Match Under Floodlights

In a historical moment for Jammu & Kashmir, Pulwama hosted its first day and night cricket match on Monday, August 25. The district is hosting the Royal Premier League, a cricket tournament being played under floodlights at night, marking a new chapter of hope, peace, and progress for the region.

Cricket In Pulwama Opened Up New Avenues

Thousands of spectators flocked to the stadium, and the first match between Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla marked the start of the tournament. 12 teams from all over Jammu & Kashmir are scheduled to participate in the tournament. The tournament has become more than just a sporting event and it has emerged as a symbol of transformation. Pulwama, once known for frequent encounters and militant activities, is now embracing cricket as a way to bring people together, inspire the youth, and pave the way for a brighter future, as they are choosing sports over violence.

Cricket Could Bring An End To Unrest In Valley

PDP MLA Waheed Para expressed his optimism for the future of Kashmir's youth.

"For the first time, a day-night cricket match is being played and people have come in large numbers to watch it," he told ANI.

“This is the beginning of new hope for the youth of Kashmir, as after years of unrest, they have finally got this opportunity. We will ensure that such tournaments are organised in all the districts.”

Nuzhat Gul, Chairperson of the J&K Sports Council, also sounded very optimistic after watching the excitement of the crowd. She said, “It is truly inspiring to see such a massive turnout. The enthusiasm of the crowd and the dedication of the players underscore how vital sports are to our community. The Sports Council remains committed to encouraging and supporting initiatives that enhance sports infrastructure in the region."

The Royal Premier League isn't just about cricket, it's about restoring hope, fostering unity, and rewriting the story of a district that has endured years of turmoil.