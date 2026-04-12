Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Never Say Die Attitude After SRH Win: 'Turn An Ugly Day Into A Positive One':

Punjab Kings maintained their juggernaut in IPL 2026 as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in Mullanpur on Saturday with eight balls to spare.

Following a resounding victory, Head Coach Ricky Ponting lauded the resilience displayed by the squad, specifically highlighting the team's ability to reverse a disastrous start through their "never-say-die" attitude.

Following a resounding victory, Head Coach Ricky Ponting praised the squad’s resilience, emphasising how their indomitable determination and sheer belief helped them to turn around a disastrous start.

Post the victory, Ponting addressed the team during the 'Dressing Room Diaries', and hailed the players for the spirit shown in the match, saying, “What we talk about around this team all the time is how hard we are going to be to beat. When we're behind, we're going to find a way to fight and fight and fight until we get ourselves back into the game. We turned what looked like being an ugly day into a really positive one."

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Despite conceding over 100 runs in the first eight overs, the Kings managed to come back into the game and displayed a spirited bowling effort to restrict the opposition to 219/6 by the end of the innings. Punjab managed a breakthrough, and it came from a very unfamiliar source as Shashank Singh took the wickets of both Hyderabad openers in the same over.

Lauding skipper Shreyas Iyer for his strategic call and the bowlers for their fighting spirit, the head coach said, “A really brave decision from the skipper to bring Shashank into the attack, take the pace off the ball, and try and take some air out of it. [To the bowlers] I can hardly find a fault in anything we did for the rest of the game. That is some serious fightback.”

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The Kings’ batting unit complemented the bowlers’ fightback with a dominant attack, as both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, scored a half-century each, while Shreyas played a captain’s knock, scoring an unbeaten 69.

"Seeing Prabh and Priyansh go out and take the game on the way that they do feels so great. They do it with so much class. Looking at the matchups, Priyansh taking the first ball today—a left-arm off-spinner—is exactly the match-up he wants. On the other hand, Prabh taking on Unadkat with the new ball in the second over... we got 93 at the end of the powerplay. It was an unbelievable opening partnership,” Ponting said, praising the opening duo.

The head coach concluded by emphasising that while the win was significant, the team remains focused on "tightening up" specific areas, refusing to settle for current form as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.