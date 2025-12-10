Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting To Miss IPL 2026 Auction; Skipper Shreyas Iyer To Represent Team: Report

The Punjab Kings' representation at the IPL 2026 auction will have some changes, as captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be a part of the contingent representing the franchise. The PBKS skipper will lead the delegation in Abu Dhabi during the auction.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will be filling in for head coach Ricky Ponting, who will not be a part of the delegation in the IPL 2026 auction.

While the IPL 2026 auction will be a mini event, some prolific star power will be present in Abu Dhabi.

Shreyas Iyer To Represent PBKS In IPL 2026 Auction, Ricky Ponting To Miss Out

According to Cricbuzz, franchises were supposed to notify the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about their delegation, which would be representing their franchise in the IPL 2026 auction. The deadline was on Wednesday, December 10.

Advertisement

Reports have mentioned that the Punjab Kings have named skipper Shreyas Iyer in the delegation that will be present inside the arena for the proceedings. A total of eight members will be inside the hall, while an additional six will be permitted outside.

Advertisement

The reason for head coach Ricky Ponting's absence is said to be due to the commentary commitments in the 2025-26 Ashes. The former Australian cricketer is currently contracted with the Seven Network as a commentator.

Given that the third Test match begins on December 17th and the auction is on the 16th, it is the factor behind Ricky Ponting's absence from the Punjab Kings' delegation.

Daniel Vettori To Fly In For IPL Auction Amid Ashes Commitments

While PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting will not be a part of the auction table in Abu Dhabi, Daniel Vettori will fly in for the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Reports have stated that the former New Zealand cricketer has sought permission from Cricket Australia to fly to Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Ashes Test series.

While nothing has been made official from Vettori's side, a CS spokesperson has said that the arrangements will be the same as last year, when he was permitted to partake in the auction with SRH during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.