Punjab Kings Star Recalled In Australia's T20I Squad, Mitchell Marsh-Led Side To Take On New Zealand In Three-Match Series
Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will tour New Zealand for a three-match T20I series. The Aussies recently defeated South Africa by 2-1 in a T20I series
With the World T20 fast approaching, teams all across the globe are busy preparing for the marquee event that is scheduled to be played next year. Australia have played a lot of Test cricket this year including the World Test Championship (WTC) final that they lost against India, but they are now prepping for the T20 World Cup which they haven't won since 2021.
Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game, Pat Cummins will miss the T20I series against New Zealand due to stress fracture and the onus of leading the pace attack will now fall upon Josh Hazlewood who has been Australia's go-to three-format pacer.
Australia Recall Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings star Marcus Stoinis has been recalled in Australia's T20I squad. Many fans and experts of the game believed that Stoinis' Australia career was slowly and steadily fading away, but he will now accompany the mighty Aussies on their tour to New Zealand. The Aussie all-rounder hasn't held a central contract for nearly a year now.
Stoinis last represented Australia in November 2024. Much to everybody's surprise, the 36-year-old announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket earlier this year in February. Stoinis had continued to play T20 cricket for different franchises. The star Australia all-rounder played for Punjab Kings in the IPL and Trent Rockets in The Hundred.
Australia's Squad For New Zealand T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Fixtures For Australia Tour Of New Zealand
- October 1, 2025: 1st T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- October 3, 2025: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- October 4, 2025: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Stiff Competition For Marcus Stoinis
Australia have never been out of options and they have a luxury of having a lot of options. The star all-rounder will not have an easy going in the T20I team and he will face a stiff competition for a place in the middle-order from the likes of Cameron Green, Tim David and Owen. Cameron Green is skipping the New Zealand series and this will open up a huge chance for Stoinis who'd like to cement his place in the playing eleven.
2 September 2025