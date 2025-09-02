'Always Been My Highest Priority': Australia Speedster Mitchell Starc Undelines The Biggest Factor Behind His Decision To Retire From T20Is

Mitchell Starc has taken the unpopular road and has announced his retirement from T20I cricket. Starc's decision to retire from the shortest international format is being looked at as his way to remain fresh and fit for Australia's heavy Test schedule that starts late next year. With a home Ashes coming up later this year, Starc also wants to remain fully fit for the iconic tournament. The Aussie speedster wasn't currently a part of the Australian squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Prioritizing Test Cricket Biggest Reason Behind Starc's Decision

Mitchell Starc has always expressed his love for the longest format of the game and how playing Test cricket for Australia has been one of the biggest honours for him. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have tormented batters all across the globe for over a decade now. Starting mid-2026, Australia do have a lot of Test cricket to play and some of them will unfold in very challenging conditions.

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way. Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns," said Mitchell Starc.

The Aussies will play a home series against Bangladesh, which will be followed by a tour of South Africa, a four-match series against New Zealand and then five Tests away in India in January 2027. Australia then play the one-off 150th anniversary match against England at the MCG and then an away Ashes in mid-2027.

Dissecting Mitchell Starc's Numbers In T20I Cricket