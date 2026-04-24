Punjab Kings Receive Major Boost, PBKS Coach Confirms Cooper Connolly’s Availability For DC Clash

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has confirmed the availability of young Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly for their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).

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PBKS To Play DC On April 25

Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 25.

Following Punjab’s commanding win over Lucknow on April 19, Connolly briefly returned to Australia to undergo scans on his back, with Cricket Australia monitoring his bowling fitness.

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PBKS Coach Confirms Cooper Connolly's Availability For DC Clash

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bahutule confirmed that the 22-year-old is “very much available” for the upcoming fixture. The PBKS coach explained that Connolly had traveled to Australia and returned promptly.

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“Yes, he’s very much available. He just went there and has come back. He’s ready and raring to go,” Bahutule told reporters.

The young batting all-rounder has played a crucial role in Punjab Kings’ middle order. Connolly made his IPL debut in the 2026 season for Punjab Kings. Since then, he has featured in six matches and five innings, scoring 223 runs at a strike rate of 163.97 and an average of 55.75. In his debut season, the 22-year-old has already registered two half-centuries.

During PBKS's previous match against LSG, Connolly played a stunning 87-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 189.13. He slammed eight fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

Punjab Kings are the only team in IPL 2026 to have successfully maintained an unbeaten streak. After playing six matches, the Punjab-based franchise has clinched five wins, while their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 was abandoned due to heavy rain in Kolkata.