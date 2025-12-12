PBKS Head Coach Voices Strong Opinion Over Glenn Maxwell's Release Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: 'Could Not Get The Best Out Of Him'

Ricky Ponting, head coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings, has presented his opinion on the release of overseas franchise stars like Glenn Maxwell. PBKS primarily focused on the overseas stars' release to free up slots and secure credible away players in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

The Punjab Kings shocked fans with their list of released players as Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis were dropped ahead of the 2026 IPL auction.

Ricky Ponting Explains Rationale Behind Glenn Maxwell's Release

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach kept Glenn Maxwell in high regard and appreciates what he brings to the game. However, their inability to get the best out of him in the 2025 season prompted his release.

Ricky Ponting added that Maxwell did not look like a fit in the starting team.

"The biggest name we are releasing this year is Glenn Maxwell. I have worked with Glenn a long time. I love him and what he brings to the game.

"Unfortunately, last year we could not get the best out of him, and looking ahead, we did not feel he would be in our starting team, so we decided to release him," Ricky Ponting said on JioStar's 'Retention Show'.

Why Josh Inglis Was Let Go Despite Strong Performance? Ponting Explains

Josh Inglis was another big name that the Punjab Kings let go. The wicketkeeper-batter put up a convincing performance in IPL 2025, scoring 278 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 162.57. The Aussie cricketer looked reliable for the side in the 2025 campaign, where the franchise finished as runners-up.

The PBKS head coach also opened up about Inglis' release and said that the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter was let go due to limited availability for the 2026 IPL season.

"Josh Inglis is another one. He played some great knocks for us in the second half of the tournament. He missed a few games for different reasons and was also aware he would not be available for most of the tournament this year," the PBKS head coach added.