Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Showers Praise On Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'He Is One For The Future'

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a "spectacular talent" following his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking on JioStar's show 'Believe' after Punjab Kings' emphatic 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Shreyas Iyer highlighted the potential of Sooryavanshi.

Iyer, while analysing young talents emerging in the league, was particularly impressed by the 15-year-old opener's batting technique and composure at the crease. He stressed that Sooryavanshi's natural ability sets him apart from others at a similar stage of development.

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The Punjab Kings skipper further noted that the youngster's batting rhythm and pre-delivery movement indicate a strong foundation, which could help him evolve into a consistent performer at the highest level in the coming years.

"He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty much less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future," Iyer said.

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In the ongoing 2026 season, the Royals opener Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of

236.53.

Shreyas Iyer also spoke about the strong team environment within the squad and his interactions with young batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, emphasising the importance of backing natural talent and allowing players to express themselves freely at the highest level.

Iyer said, "We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else."