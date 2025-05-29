'Punjabi Aadha Kaam Chhod Ke Nahi Jaate': Harpreet Brar Fires Verbal Volleys At Bengaluru Ahead Of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, clearly two of the best teams of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will battle it out in Qualifier 1. Interestingly, Punjab and Bengaluru, two teams who are yet to win their maiden IPL title, have to put their best foot forward in order to secure a berth in the summit clash of the cash-rich league. As far as the bowling department is concerned, RCB will have the resources in Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma. Punjab will also aim at fighting fire with fire and will expect Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods for them.

There is not much difference between both the sides as things stand now. Punjab lighted the tournament up with their aggressive batting template, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting peaked just at the right time. The Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led side recorded their highest-ever run chase in IPL history and forced their way into Qualifier 1.

Harpreet Brar Fires First Round Of Verbal Volleys At RCB

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru both have the same points (19) from all the fourteen games that they have played so far. Both the teams coincidentally had one washout fixture against the same opposition (Kolkata Knight Riders). The only thing that separated both these teams from each other is their Net Run Rate (NRR).

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has a NRR of +0.372 as compared to RCB's +0.301. Much ahead of the RCB vs PBKS clash, the Punjab-based franchise posted a hype video on their social media platform to build towards this high-octane clash. The video features various players of the Punjab Kings reflecting on Qualifier 1. In the video, Punjab Kings spinner jokingly says that Punjab never leaves things incomplete and also said that they will win the playoffs.

Maiden IPL Trophy In Sight For PBKS And RCB