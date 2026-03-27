R Ashwin Calls on LSG and Rishabh Pant Against Repeating Strategic Blunders In IPL 2026: 'They Find A Way To Make Mistakes'

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow | Image: ANI

The Lucknow Super Giants are coming off a forgettable campaign, with Rishabh Pant failing to prove his worth in the IPL 2025 season. It was an underwhelming season last time, and they are keen to avoid the mistakes this season.

Rishabh Pant will once again be the centre of attraction throughout the season. Given that he is out of favour in Team India's white-ball setup, the IPL 2026 season could help him find his way back into it.

LSG, however, have been prone to tactical blunders. R Ashwin wants skipper Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants to avoid them.

R Ashwin Warns LSG & Rishabh Pant Against Repeating Strategic Mistakes

R Ashwin criticised the Lucknow Super Giants' team strategy, saying that there are several players currently competing to open for the side. The veteran suggests that skipper Rishabh Pant should open for the franchise, and failing to do so would be a major blunder.

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Ashwin also believes the IPL franchise's change would hinge on the wicketkeeper-batter scoring heavily, around 500-600 runs throughout the tournament.

"They have a solid team, but they always find a way to make tactical mistakes. They seem to have four players who should pad up to open as they are all fighting for the opening spot. If Rishabh Pant plays anywhere but opening, it is the biggest blunder of the season. LSG stands a chance only if Rishabh opens and scores big runs, upward of 500 to 600," R Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

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LSG To Kick Off IPL 2026 Season Against DC

The Lucknow Super Giants wrapped their IPL 2025 season in seventh spot, securing six wins and eight losses in the 14 matches they played. Their critical errors cost them big-time and made them look like a second-division IPL team.

LSG suffered consecutive losses in the final three games of IPL 2025, and pulling off a turnaround would be critical for the franchise this year.