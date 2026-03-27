Updated 27 March 2026 at 13:37 IST
WATCH | 'Say Hi to Polly Kaka': Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Gives New Name to Kieron Pollard Ahead of IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani interacted with the players on Thursday and referred to Kieron Pollard as 'kaka'.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are a happy bunch this year and that is evident with the way they interact with each other during the training camps. On Thursday, the camaraderie between the players was evident when owner Nita Ambani paid a visit to the Wankhede stadium.
The owner, Nita, who has been very supportive towards her players interacted with most of them. But it was her interaction with legendary cricketer Kieron Pollard that stole the show. When Nita met Pollard, she referred to him as ‘Kaka’. The term in Marathi means ‘paternal uncle’. This is strange as Nita is 62, while Pollard is just 38 years old.
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Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar, N. Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.
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Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 13:36 IST