WATCH | 'Say Hi to Polly Kaka': Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Gives New Name to Kieron Pollard Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are a happy bunch this year and that is evident with the way they interact with each other during the training camps. On Thursday, the camaraderie between the players was evident when owner Nita Ambani paid a visit to the Wankhede stadium.

The owner, Nita, who has been very supportive towards her players interacted with most of them. But it was her interaction with legendary cricketer Kieron Pollard that stole the show. When Nita met Pollard, she referred to him as ‘Kaka’. The term in Marathi means ‘paternal uncle’. This is strange as Nita is 62, while Pollard is just 38 years old.