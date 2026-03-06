R Ashwin Calls Out Abhishek Sharma's 'Headless Batting' As India Opener's T20 WC 2026 Slump Continues

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian cricketing legend Ravichandran Ashwin called out opener Abhishek Sharma for his "headless batting" throughout the T20 World Cup, urging him to "try not to go hard" and rotate strike while letting an in-form Sanju Samson bat the other way in the final against New Zealand.

Abhishek's the world's number one batter has failed to score runs in his free-flowing way during the T20 World Cup, with health issues due to food poisoning and the weight of three successive ducks to start off the tournament seemingly eating into his batting rhythm and confidence. During the semifinal clash against England at Wankhede Stadium, an aerial flick against off-spinner Will Jacks ended his stay at the crease for just nine in seven runs, making it just 89 runs in seven innings this World Cup with just a half-century to his name.

These matches have raised concerns about the world number one T20I batter, and a variety of opinions have emerged, first that the health issues have affected his batting and the second most popular stream of opinion being that the batter looks underconfident.

Opinions have also emerged about Abhishek perhaps peaking too early or him just continuing to be a fearless powerplay slogger who can have plenty of off-days on trot, and he can come back that one day when the connection of ball and bat and luck favours him once again.

Taking to his YouTube Channel, speaking on 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said that he would urge the batter to not go hard from the start and play the second fiddle to the in-form batter Samson and wait till the right bowler comes and a favourable match-up is formed.

"Abhishek batted well against New Zealand in the bilaterals, so I would not be too fussed about him. But I would have this conversation with him, that there is a plan. Please do not try to go hard. I felt it was some headless batting from him. I am his big fan. But his intent was only to score. Sometimes you need to take time. Sanju was batting so well at the other end. Take a single and get away. Your match-up will also come. You will get that one over," he said.

On Team India's road ahead of the title clash against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Sunday, Ashwin said that India "are bleeding in certain places", with spinner Varun Chakravarthy leaking runs and Abhishek barely able to buy runs.

While Varun is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps in eight matches and is also the joint-highest wicket-taker overall, his form has dipped strongly since the Super Eights, collecting just four wickets for 186 runs in his full quota of 16 overs in these four matches from Super Eights to the semifinal, with an average of 46.5. During the semifinal against England, he bowled the worst spell by an Indian in T20WC history with 1/64, being taken to the cleaners by centurion Jacob Bethell.

Ashwin said that the question of Abhishek and Varun's practice and giving them the confidence they need will be "at the top of his list" personally.