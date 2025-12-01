R Ashwin Critical Of India's Squad Selection For The Ranchi ODI Against South Africa: ‘Squad Selection Must Be Reviewed’

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Former India cricketer R Ashwin was critical of Team India's squad selection for the Ranchi ODI against South Africa. The Indian spin great claims the squad selection needs to be inspected after they failed to find a spot for Nitish Reddy in the playing XI.

Indian batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and captain KL Rahul led the charge to put up a competitive score against South Africa. However, the hosts' bowling attack struggled to find its footing against SA's middle and lower order.

R Ashwin Gets Critical Over Nitish Kumar Reddy Being Benched From Action

R Ashwin questioned the absence of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from the India Playing XI. He pondered whether something was wrong in the squad, as Reddy can perform at the level of Hardik Pandya.

The former cricketer believes that if Nitish Kumar Reddy were handed the chance, he could deliver and also improve with time. But the inability to find him a spot in the XI may suggest that the selection process needs to be evaluated.

“If we are not able to find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in a team that does not have Hardik Pandya, then there is something wrong in the squad selection, seriously.

“Why was he picked? Because the fact that he can give what Hardik can give, and can get better over a period of time. But, if we can’t find a place for Nitish Kumar Reddy in this particular XI, then the squad selection must be properly reviewed,” Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Team India Bowlers Struggled Against The SA Middle & Lower Order Batters

Team India's playing XI featured a balanced spin and pace attack. The fast bowling unit featured Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. The Men in Blue's spin arsenal included Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Harshit Rana breathed fire as he dismantled the top order with his solid bowling. Kuldeep Yadav also nailed a four-wicket haul, while Arshdeep bagged two wickets as well. Prasidh Krishna picked up the match-winning scalp.

However, the hosts visibly struggled while bowling against the middle and lower order. Batters like Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen threatened India's chances to secure a win, and the bowlers had a tough time with the ball.

The conditions were not ideal for India, but they managed to restrict South Africa to 332 during the chase.