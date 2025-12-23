R. Ashwin Exposes Ben Stokes Technique During Ashes 2025: 'Can't Play Spin Like Pace'

Ben Stokes reacts after he was out bowled during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide | Image: AP

Ashes 2025: Captain Ben Stokes has been facing severe backlash after England lost the Adelaide Test. With the win at Adelaide, Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead and also retained the Ashes. Stokes' form has not been good and hence he is facing criticism. Former India cricketer R. Ashwin is the latest to take a jibe at the English captain. As per Ashwin, Stokes has been playing pacers like he would play spinners and that is not good.

‘Cannot play spin the same way you play fast bowling’

“Ben Stokes has been getting out to off-spinners for as long as I have bowled and watched,” Ashwin said. “Is this question being asked? He is a fabulous player with the right attitude, but you cannot play spin the same way you play fast bowling," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m seeing many western players like Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and Aiden Markram sweeping or reverse-sweeping because their defensive technique against spin isn’t right. The moment you commit to the sweep, you’re picking the line early and trying to defend it, instead of reading what the ball is doing and getting to it,” he added.

Can England Bounce Back?

Now it is all about playing for pride as England have lost the chance to win back the Urn. In the final two games, the hosts are likely to experiment a bit with the T20 World Cup coming up. As per reports Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will not be playing the Boxing Day Test on December 26.

