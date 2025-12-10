Updated 10 December 2025 at 14:26 IST
R. Ashwin Hails Varun Chakravarthy's T20I Comeback at Cuttack, Reminds All 'he Was Not Having Best of SMAT'
Ind vs SA: Former India cricketer R. Ashwin lavished praise on ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Ind vs SA: Varun Chakravarthy once again reinstated his status as one of the finest T20 bowlers currently after he picked up two wickets for 19 runs in three overs on Tuesday during the opening T20I against South Africa. Following his brilliant spell, former India cricketer R. Ashwin, who has played a lot with Chakravarthy lavished praise on him. Calling it a comeback of sorts, Ashwin reminded all that he was not at his best during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
‘Was not having the greatest of SMAT seasons’
"I am happy for the comeback of sorts that Varun Chakaravarthy made in this match. He was not having the greatest of SMAT seasons, but in India, there are always good players of spin, and the conditions are different everywhere. He will be very happy, and take a lot of confidence from this game," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 14:26 IST