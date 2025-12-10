Jasprit Bumrah No Ball Controversy: New Video Angle Reveals Umpiring Howler As Star India Pacer Goes On To Claim 100 T20I Wickets

The Indian juggernaut continues to roll in the T20I format, and the world champions have once again proved why they are the best in the format. In the series opener of the IND vs SA T20I series, the 'men in blue' defeated South Africa by 101 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Hardik Pandya put up a great show upon his return as he scored 59 runs off 28 balls and helped India score 175 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

India are currently preparing for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, and as of now they look like an invincible side with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya returning in the side. Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 100th T20I wicket in the India vs South Africa opener, but the ball on which he received this milestone wicket has stirred up fresh controversy.

New Angle Of Bumrah's Controversial Ball Reveals Umpiring Howler

Jasprit Bumrah became only the fifth player overall to take 100 wickets in the T20I format. The star pacer achieved this milestone on the second delivery of the 11th over as he ended up dismissing Dewald Brevis. Suryakumar Yadav grabbed a clean catch at cover which flew from Brevis' bat, and as a result, Bumrah ended up taking 100 wickets.

The legality of this delivery is now under the scanner. The umpires did run checks to adjudge a front-foot no-ball, but the third umpire later ended up ruling it as a 'fair delivery'. It was deemed that the pacer had some part of his foot behind the line, but a new angle has now emerged which raises questions around this delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah ended the match with two wickets from three overs and conceded 17 runs. Bumrah bowled with an economy of 5.70.

Hardik Pandya On The Cusp Of Emulating Jasprit Bumrah's Record