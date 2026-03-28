R Ashwin Joins IPL 2026 Commentary Panel, To Be Seen In A Completely New Role

Former CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin will be seen in a new role in the upcoming IPL 2026. The veteran off-spinner will be a part of the Hindi commentary panel, the broadcasters have confirmed. He will be joined by Virender Sehwag, RCB legend AB de Villiers, T20 World Cup champion Irfan Pathan, CSK’s IPL winners Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Faf du Plessis, former RCB Captain and Mentor Anil Kumble.

The commentary panel will also be bolstered by the presence of T20 champions, former internationals, world-class presenters, accomplished experts, seasoned broadcasters such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clake, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Kevin Pietersen, among many others.

will once again bring MaxView in Hindi and English, and also allow fans to choose a vantage point from which they can experience the game through a multi-cam experience featuring five camera angles, such as a Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and a multi-view angle. Apart from Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Aakash Chopra will also offer their expertise this season.

The live telecast of IPL 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioStar app and website. RCB will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. IPL promises to bring three different generations – fearless prodigies such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Ayush Mhatre, heavyweights such as Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and legends Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma – head-to-head, creating an unmissable spectacle for fans.

Advertisement