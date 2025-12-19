'This Is Scouting Of A Really Good Order': R Ashwin Lauds RCB's Bold Move For Picking Up Promising Duo At IPL Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a very eventful IPL auction as they snapped up some of the most talented players in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. RCB secured Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping 7 crore, who remained their most expensive signing at the auction.

R Ashwin Praises RCB's Auction Strategy

Young uncapped players were the main attractions at the auction, and every team seemed to have picked up on the trend and had gone on to invest for the long term. Both Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan are believed to be very bright prospects and will be seen donning the RCB jersey next season after the defending champions bought them at their base price of 30 lakhs each.

R Ashwin lavished praises on RCB's scouting network, insisting the duo will go on to do special things for the team. He said on his YouTube channel, “I want to praise and applaud RCB. They have snapped both Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan at 30 Lakhs. This is scouting of a really good order. If you do such scouting, then there will not be too much competition. Kanishk Chouhan will go on to do special things.”

Vihaan Malhotra And Kanishk Chouhan Are Bright Prospects For RCB

Vihaan Malhotra is deputising Ayush Mhatre in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup. Malhotra rose to prominence in the recent England tour, and his antics didn't go unnoticed. He slammed 243 runs in 5 youth ODIs and went on to maintain his form in the red ball cricket too, with him scoring 277 runs in two youth Test matches.

Kanishk Chouhan's all-around prowess could be a very handy aspect for RCB going forward. The 19-year-old can pack punches with his right-hand bat and could also prove to be very effective with his right arm off-spin. India currently has very few good all-rounders, and Kanishk can definitely join the bandwagon.