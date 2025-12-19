Hardik Pandya to be Appointed Vice-Captain For 2026 T20 World Cup? Ex-KKR Star's Stunning Prediction

2026 T20 World Cup: With a couple of months still to go for the much-awaited T20 WC, there are problems in Team India. The biggest of the problems is opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill's form. Gill has not got a significant score in T20I cricket since the Asia Cup. While that would be giving migraines to the team management, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a bold prediction. As per Chopra, the team may keep the vice-captain slot open or may actually go on to appoint Hardik Pandya for that role.

‘They might appoint Hardik Pandya’

"If you are wondering why Shubman Gill has been picked, if you have appointed someone the vice-captain, you won't pivot that soon. I am not going to put my neck on the line and say that Shubman only will be the vice-captain. The team might leave the vice-captain slot open, or they might appoint Hardik Pandya just to keep their options open," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Will Gill Come Good at NMS?

Gill loves to play at the Narendra Modi stadium and that is where India will host South Africa in the fifth and final T20I on Friday. It is not clear if Gill, who was set to miss the 4th T20I, will actually be available for selection for the final game or not. Fans would hope he plays and gets among the runs and silences his critics.

For the unversed, India won the first T20I at Vizag and then the third game in Dharamsala. Given their T20I form, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side would start favourites for the game.