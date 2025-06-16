R Ashwin-Led Dindigul Dragons Accused Of Ball Tampering By Madurai Panthers, TNPL Takes Note Of Matter

In a shocking turn of events, the TNPL's Dindigul Dragons have been accused of ball tampering allegations following their recent league-stage match. The allegations were made by Madhurai Panthers, who have claimed that the R Ashwin-led side allegedly used towels to dry the ball, which were treated with chemicals. The severe allegations have prompted the Tamil Nadu Premier League to take note of the scenario after the Madhurai-based franchise wrote to the franchise regarding the situation.

R Ashwin-Led Dindigul Dragons Accused Of Ball Tampering By Madhurai Panthers!

The Madhurai Panthers have written a letter to the TNPL, where the franchise CEO D Pooja has claimed that the Dindigul Dragons tampered with the ball using towels which allegedly had chemicals in their recent match against them. The Tamil Nadu Premier League have taken note of the scenario, and tournament CEO Prasanna Kannan has sought proper evidence on the matter.

The TNPL CEO revealed that an independent committee would be formed if their allegations were true. But if Madhurai failed to provide any proof, then sanctions would be levied on the franchise for making wrong allegations against a rival franchise.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations.

"We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” the TNPL CEO said, as per Indian Express.

How Does TNPL Allow Towels To Dry The Ball?

The use of towels to dry the ball during a franchise league is an unusual sight as bowlers are banned from using towels or any kind of clothing item to dry the ball.

However, given that it is monsoon season in the southern region, the Tamil Nadu Premier League have handed towels to all the franchises, and the players are only allowed to use them to dry the ball in front of the umpires after a wicket or during an over break. The umpires also do checks on the ball for the same.

The TNPL CEO had also said that the on-field umpires did not find any issue with the ball during the Panthers vs Dragons clash.

In the Dragons vs Panthers clash, Madhurai had scored 150 while batting first. Salem also received a downpour but the match did not lose any overs. R Ashwin went wicketless, while D Chandrasekar and Ganeshan Periyaswamy picked two wickets each. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier picked a wicket each to scalp a total of eight wickets.